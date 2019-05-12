Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlanta United beats Orlando City 1-0 for 4th straight win

May 12, 2019 10:05 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Gonzalo Martínez scored his first MLS goal and Brad Guzan had four saves to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday.

Atlanta (5-3-2) has won four in a row — all by shutout — and five of its last six.

Héctor Villalba, on the left side of the area, dropped it to Martínez, the 2018 South American Footballer of the Year, who side-netted a first-timer in the 14th minute.

Atlanta’s Jeff Larentowicz came on the 76th minute to become the third field player in MLS history with 400 career appearances.

Orlando City (3-5-3) is winless in its last three games and has lost three of its last five.

D.C. UNITED 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Arriola scored in the 78th minute to lift D.C. United past Sporting Kansas City.

Bill Hamid had four saves for D.C. United (7-3-2) for his sixth shutout of the season. He’s tied with New York City’s Sean Johnson for most in MLS.

Wayne Rooney played a long, low ball to Arriola at the left corner of the box, where he bent a right-footer — that grazed the fingertips of goalkeeper Tim Melia — just inside the far post.

Sporting Kansas City (2-4-4) iS winless in its last six games and has lost three of its last four.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

