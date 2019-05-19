Listen Live Sports

Atlanta United-Red Bulls, Sums

May 19, 2019 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta 0 0—0
New York 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Barlow, 1 (Royer), 65th minute.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Escobar, 84th.

Red Cards_New York, Parker, 35th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson; Claudio Badea; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

A_18,495.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek; Sean Davis, Kaku (Alex Muyl, 66th), Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Andreas Ivan (Sean Nealis, 41st), Brian White (Tom Barlow, 56th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (Romario Williams, 80th), Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst (Brek Shea, 54th), Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Dion Pereira, 64th), Gonzalo Martinez; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe, Hector Villalba.

