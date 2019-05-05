Atlanta United-Sporting KC, Sums

|Atlanta
|1
|2—3
|Kansas City
|0
|0—0
First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 3, 39th minute.
Second half_2, Atlanta, Barco, 4, 47th; 3, Atlanta, Martinez, 4 (Barco), 76th.
Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.
Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Remedi, 66th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.
A_18,518.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel, Gonzalo Martinez (Hector Villalba, 71st), Eric Remedi (Jeff Larentowicz, 71st); Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez (Brek Shea, 81st), Darlington Nagbe.
Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Ilie Sanchez, 65th), Felipe Gutierrez, Kelyn Rowe (Gedion Zelalem, 65th), Graham Smith; Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi.
