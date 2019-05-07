Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta’s Fried leaves start vs. Dodgers after getting hit

May 7, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atlanta’s Max Fried has left his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting hit by a comebacker from Alex Verdugo.

Fried was struck in his left hand with no outs in the second inning Tuesday night. A trainer came out to massage his hand before he was replaced by Josh Tomlin.

Fried and the Braves trailed 3-0 when the pitcher from nearby Santa Monica departed his first career start at Dodger Stadium. He gave up a solo homer to Justin Turner and a two-run single to Max Muncy in the first.

Fried entered the game with a 2.11 ERA, fifth-lowest in the NL and second-best by a left-hander in the majors.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.