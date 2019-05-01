Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

May 1, 2019 1:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 4 2 .667
Lancaster 2 3 .400
Southern Maryland 2 4 .333 2
York 1 3 .250 2
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 4 1 .800
Somerset 3 2 .600 1
High Point 3 2 .600 1
Pennsylvania 0 0 000
New Britain 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 8, New Britain 7

Somerset 2, High Point 1

Long Island 5, Lancaster 4

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sugar Land 4, Southern Maryland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at York, 11 a.m.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.