|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Maryland
|3
|4
|.429
|York
|1
|4
|.200
|Lancaster
|2
|3
|.400
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|1
|.800
|High Point
|3
|3
|.500
|New Britain
|2
|3
|.400
|Somerset
|4
|2
|.667
Southern Maryland 4, Sugar Land 0
New Britain 5, York 4
Somerset 7, High Point 6
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at York, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.
