At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 4 3 .571 Southern Maryland 3 4 .429 York 1 4 .200 Lancaster 2 3 .400 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 4 1 .800 High Point 3 3 .500 New Britain 2 3 .400 Somerset 4 2 .667

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 4, Sugar Land 0

New Britain 5, York 4

Somerset 7, High Point 6

Advertisement

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at York, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.