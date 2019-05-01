Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 1, 2019 10:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 4 3 .571
Southern Maryland 3 4 .429 1
Lancaster 2 4 .333
York 1 4 .200 2
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 5 1 .833
Somerset 4 2 .667 1
High Point 3 3 .500 2
Pennsylvania 0 0 000 2
New Britain 2 3 .400

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 4, Sugar Land 0

New Britain 5, York 4

Somerset 7, High Point 6

Long Island 5, Lancaster 4

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at York, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.

