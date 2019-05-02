Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 2, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 4 4 .500
Southern Maryland 3 4 .429 ½
York 2 4 .333 1
Lancaster 2 5 .286
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 6 1 .857
Somerset 4 2 .667
High Point 4 3 .571 2
New Britain 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

York 5, New Britain 0

Long Island 5, Lancaster 2

High Point 3, Sugar Land 0

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

