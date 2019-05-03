|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Southern Maryland
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|Lancaster
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|York
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Somerset
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|High Point
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|New Britain
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
___
Lancaster 4, Southern Maryland 1
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 2 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
