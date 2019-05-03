|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster 4, Southern Maryland 1
Somerset 7, New Britain 5
York 6, Long Island 5
Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 2 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.