|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|4
|5
|.444
|—
|York
|3
|4
|.429
|—
|Southern Maryland
|3
|5
|.375
|½
|Lancaster
|3
|5
|.375
|½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Somerset
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|High Point
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|New Britain
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
___
Sugar Land at High Point, ppd.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, 2 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.