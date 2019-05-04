Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

May 4, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 4 5 .444
Southern Maryland 3 5 .375 ½
Lancaster 3 5 .375 ½
York 3 5 .375 ½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 7 2 .778
Somerset 6 2 .750 ½
High Point 5 3 .625
New Britain 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, ppd.

Lancaster 7, Southern Maryland 4

Somerset 5, New Britain 4, 10 innings

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Long Island 8, York 1

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at High Point, Game 1, 1 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Monday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.