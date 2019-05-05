|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|4
|5
|.444
|—
|Sugar Land
|4
|5
|.444
|—
|York
|3
|5
|.375
|½
|Southern Maryland
|3
|6
|.333
|1
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Somerset
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|High Point
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|New Britain
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
___
Sugar Land at High Point, ppd.
Lancaster 7, Southern Maryland 4
Somerset 5, New Britain 4, 10 innings
Long Island 8, York 1
Sugar Land at High Point, Game 1, 1 p.m.
Sugar Land at High Point, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
