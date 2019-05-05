Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

May 5, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 6 5 .545
Lancaster 4 5 .444 1
York 4 5 .444 1
Southern Maryland 3 6 .333 2
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 6 2 .750
Long Island 7 3 .700
High Point 5 5 .500 2
New Britain 2 6 .250 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land 8, High Point 4

Somerset at New Britain, ppd.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, ppd.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Sugar Land 5, High Point 3

Monday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.