|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Lancaster
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|York
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Southern Maryland
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|High Point
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|New Britain
|2
|6
|.250
|4
___
Sugar Land 8, High Point 4
Somerset at New Britain, ppd.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, ppd.
York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Sugar Land 5, High Point 3
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
