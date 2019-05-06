At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 6 5 .545 — Lancaster 4 5 .444 1 York 4 5 .444 1 Southern Maryland 3 6 .333 2 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 6 2 .750 — Long Island 7 3 .700 — High Point 5 5 .500 2 New Britain 2 6 .250 4

___

Monday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

