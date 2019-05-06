At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 6 5 .545 — Lancaster 4 5 .444 1 York 4 6 .400 1½ Southern Maryland 3 6 .333 2 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 7 2 .778 — Long Island 7 3 .700 ½ High Point 6 5 .545 2 New Britain 2 7 .222 5

Monday’s Games

High Point 2, New Britain 0

Somerset 7, York 6, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

