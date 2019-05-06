|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Lancaster
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|York
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Long Island
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|High Point
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|New Britain
|2
|7
|.222
|5
___
High Point 2, New Britain 0
Somerset 7, York 6, 10 innings
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
