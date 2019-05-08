Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 8, 2019 12:10 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 8 5 .615
Lancaster 4 7 .364 3
York 4 7 .364 3
Southern Maryland 3 7 .300
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 8 2 .800
Long Island 8 3 .727 ½
High Point 6 6 .500 3
New Britain 3 7 .300 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 1, Lancaster 0, 10 innings

New Britain 4, High Point 2

Somerset 9, York 4

Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 5

Sugar Land 15, Lancaster 6

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

