|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Lancaster
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|York
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Southern Maryland
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Long Island
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|High Point
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|New Britain
|4
|7
|.364
|5
___
New Britain 8, High Point 7
Sugar Land 6, Lancaster 3
Somerset 3, York 2
Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 2
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
