|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Lancaster
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|York
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Southern Maryland
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Somerset
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|High Point
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|New Britain
|4
|7
|.364
|5
___
High Point 13, York 6
Lancaster 5, Somerset 3
Long Island 1, Southern Maryland 0
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
