Atlantic League

May 9, 2019 10:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 9 5 .643
Lancaster 5 8 .385
York 4 9 .308
Southern Maryland 3 9 .250 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 10 3 .769
Somerset 9 3 .750 ½
High Point 7 7 .500
New Britain 4 7 .364 5

Thursday’s Games

High Point 13, York 6

Lancaster 5, Somerset 3

Long Island 1, Southern Maryland 0

Friday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

