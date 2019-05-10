|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Lancaster
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|York
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|Southern Maryland
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Long Island
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|High Point
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|New Britain
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
___
High Point 6, York 3
New Britain 2, Southern Maryland 1
Somerset 3, Lancaster 1
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at York, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
