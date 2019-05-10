Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 10, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 9 5 .643
Lancaster 5 9 .357 4
York 4 10 .286 5
Southern Maryland 3 10 .231
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 10 3 .769
Long Island 10 3 .769
High Point 8 7 .533 3
New Britain 5 7 .417

___

Friday’s Games

High Point 6, York 3

New Britain 2, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset 3, Lancaster 1

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

