Atlantic League

May 11, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 10 5 .667
Lancaster 5 9 .357
York 4 10 .286
Southern Maryland 3 11 .214
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 10 3 .769
Long Island 10 4 .714 ½
High Point 8 7 .533 3
New Britain 6 7 .462 4

Saturday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain 4, Southern Maryland 1

New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

