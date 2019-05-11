Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 11, 2019 11:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 10 6 .625
Lancaster 5 10 .333
York 4 11 .267
Southern Maryland 4 11 .267
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 11 3 .786
Long Island 11 4 .733 ½
High Point 9 7 .563 3
New Britain 6 8 .429 5

___

Saturday’s Games

New Britain 4, Southern Maryland 1

Southern Maryland 10, New Britain 8

High Point 8, York 1

Somerset 2, Lancaster 0

Long Island 8, Sugar Land 5

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

