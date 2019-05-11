|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Lancaster
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|York
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|Southern Maryland
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Long Island
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|New Britain
|6
|8
|.429
|5
___
New Britain 4, Southern Maryland 1
Southern Maryland 10, New Britain 8
High Point 8, York 1
Somerset 2, Lancaster 0
Long Island 8, Sugar Land 5
High Point at York, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
