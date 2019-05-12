Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 12, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 10 7 .588
Lancaster 5 10 .333 4
York 4 11 .267 5
Southern Maryland 4 11 .267 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 11 3 .786
Long Island 12 4 .750
High Point 9 7 .563 3
New Britain 6 8 .429 5

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, ppd.

Lancaster at Somerset, ppd.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Long Island 3, Sugar Land 1

Monday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

