At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 10 7 .588 — Lancaster 5 10 .333 4 York 4 11 .267 5 Southern Maryland 4 11 .267 5 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 11 3 .786 — Long Island 12 4 .750 — High Point 9 7 .563 3 New Britain 6 8 .429 5

Sunday’s Games

High Point at York, ppd.

Lancaster at Somerset, ppd.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Long Island 3, Sugar Land 1

Monday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

