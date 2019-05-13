At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 10 7 .588 — Lancaster 5 10 .333 4 Southern Maryland 5 11 .313 4½ York 4 11 .267 5 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 11 3 .786 — Long Island 12 5 .706 ½ High Point 9 7 .563 3 New Britain 6 8 .429 5

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

