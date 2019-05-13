|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Lancaster
|5
|10
|.333
|4
|Southern Maryland
|5
|11
|.313
|4½
|York
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Long Island
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|High Point
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|New Britain
|6
|8
|.429
|5
___
Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.
High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
