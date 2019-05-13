Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

May 13, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 10 7 .588
Lancaster 5 10 .333 4
Southern Maryland 5 11 .313
York 4 11 .267 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 11 3 .786
Long Island 12 5 .706 ½
High Point 9 7 .563 3
New Britain 6 8 .429 5

___

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.