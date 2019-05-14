At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 11 8 .579 — Lancaster 6 10 .375 3½ York 5 12 .294 5 Southern Maryland 5 12 .294 5 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 11 3 .786 — Long Island 13 5 .722 — High Point 9 7 .563 3 New Britain 6 9 .400 5½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 10, York 9

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster 6, New Britain 4

Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

