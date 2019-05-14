Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 14, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 11 8 .579
Lancaster 6 10 .375
York 5 12 .294 5
Southern Maryland 5 12 .294 5
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 12 3 .800
Long Island 13 5 .722 ½
High Point 9 8 .529 4
New Britain 6 9 .400 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 10, York 9

Somerset 5, High Point 4

Lancaster 6, New Britain 4

Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

