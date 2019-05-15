|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Lancaster
|6
|11
|.353
|4½
|Southern Maryland
|6
|12
|.333
|5
|York
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|High Point
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|New Britain
|7
|9
|.438
|5
___
Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 3
High Point 3, Somerset 1
New Britain 5, Lancaster 4
Sugar Land 2, York 0
Lancaster at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.
High Point at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
