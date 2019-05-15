Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 15, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 12 8 .600
Lancaster 6 11 .353
Southern Maryland 6 12 .333 5
York 5 13 .278 6
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 12 4 .750
Long Island 13 6 .684 ½
High Point 10 8 .556 3
New Britain 7 9 .438 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 3

High Point 3, Somerset 1

New Britain 5, Lancaster 4

Sugar Land 2, York 0

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 10:35 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

