At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 12 8 .600 — Lancaster 7 11 .389 4 Southern Maryland 6 13 .316 5½ York 5 13 .278 6 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 14 6 .700 — Somerset 12 6 .667 1 High Point 12 8 .600 2 New Britain 7 10 .412 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 10, New Britain 3

Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 5, Somerset 2

Advertisement

High Point 5, Somerset 2

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 1:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.