|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Lancaster
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Southern Maryland
|6
|13
|.316
|5½
|York
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Somerset
|12
|6
|.667
|1
|High Point
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|New Britain
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
Lancaster 10, New Britain 3
Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 5, Somerset 2
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 1:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
