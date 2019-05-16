Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 16, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 13 8 .619
Lancaster 7 11 .389
Southern Maryland 6 13 .316 6
York 5 14 .263 7
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 14 6 .700
Somerset 12 6 .667 1
High Point 12 8 .600 2
New Britain 7 10 .412

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 10, New Britain 3

Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 5, Somerset 2

High Point 5, Somerset 2

Sugar Land 4, York 0

Friday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 1:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

