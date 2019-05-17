At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 13 8 .619 — Lancaster 7 11 .389 4½ Southern Maryland 6 13 .316 6 York 5 14 .263 7 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 14 6 .700 — Somerset 12 6 .667 1 High Point 12 8 .600 2 New Britain 7 10 .412 5½

___

Friday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 1:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 2 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

