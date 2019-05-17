Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

May 17, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 13 8 .619
Lancaster 7 12 .368 5
Southern Maryland 6 14 .300
York 5 14 .263 7
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 15 6 .714
Somerset 13 6 .684 1
High Point 13 8 .619 2
New Britain 7 11 .389

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 5, New Britain 2

Somerset 4, Lancaster 2

High Point 3, Southern Maryland 0

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

York 9, Sugar Land 6

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Long Island, 1:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 2 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.