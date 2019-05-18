Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 18, 2019 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 13 9 .591
Lancaster 7 12 .368
Southern Maryland 6 14 .300 6
York 6 14 .300 6
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 16 6 .727
Somerset 13 6 .684
High Point 13 8 .619
New Britain 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 5, New Britain 4

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 2 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

