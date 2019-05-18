|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Lancaster
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|York
|6
|14
|.300
|6
|Southern Maryland
|6
|15
|.286
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Somerset
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|High Point
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|New Britain
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
___
Long Island 5, New Britain 4
High Point 10, Southern Maryland 4
New Britain 12, Long Island 2
Lancaster 10, Somerset 3
Sugar Land 3, York 2
Somerset at Lancaster, Game 1, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD
New Britain at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 2 p.m.
York at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
