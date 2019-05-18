At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 14 9 .609 — Lancaster 8 12 .400 4½ York 6 15 .286 7 Southern Maryland 6 15 .286 7 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 16 7 .696 — Somerset 13 7 .650 1½ High Point 14 8 .636 1½ New Britain 8 12 .400 6½

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 5, New Britain 4

High Point 10, Southern Maryland 4

New Britain 12, Long Island 2

Lancaster 10, Somerset 3

Sugar Land 3, York 2

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, Game 1, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

New Britain at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 2 p.m.

York at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

