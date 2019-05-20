At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 15 9 .625 — Lancaster 8 14 .364 6 York 7 16 .304 7½ Southern Maryland 6 17 .261 8½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 15 7 .682 — Long Island 16 8 .667 — High Point 15 8 .652 ½ New Britain 9 12 .429 5½

___

Monday’s Games

York 7, Southern Maryland 4

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

