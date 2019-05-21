At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 15 9 .625 — Lancaster 9 14 .391 5½ York 8 16 .333 7 Southern Maryland 6 18 .250 9 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Somerset 15 7 .682 — High Point 16 8 .667 — Long Island 16 9 .640 ½ New Britain 9 13 .409 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 11, Long Island 0

York 4, Southern Maryland 1

Sugar Land 6, Somerset 5

Lancaster 4, New Britain 3

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

