|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Lancaster
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|York
|8
|16
|.333
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|6
|18
|.250
|9½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Somerset
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|New Britain
|9
|13
|.409
|6
___
High Point 11, Long Island 0
York 4, Southern Maryland 1
Sugar Land 6, Somerset 5
Lancaster 4, New Britain 3
Long Island at High Point, 10:30 a.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
