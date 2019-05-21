Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 21, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 16 9 .640
Lancaster 9 14 .391 6
York 8 16 .333
Southern Maryland 6 18 .250
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 16 8 .667
Somerset 15 8 .652 ½
Long Island 16 9 .640 ½
New Britain 9 13 .409 6

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 11, Long Island 0

York 4, Southern Maryland 1

Sugar Land 6, Somerset 5

Lancaster 4, New Britain 3

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

