At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 17 10 .630 — Lancaster 9 14 .391 6 York 9 16 .360 7 Southern Maryland 6 19 .240 10 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 17 9 .654 — High Point 16 9 .640 ½ Somerset 16 9 .640 ½ New Britain 9 13 .409 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 7, High Point 0

Sugar Land 2, Somerset 0

York 4, Southern Maryland 0

Somerset 3, Sugar Land 2, 11 innings

New Britain at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

