Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

May 22, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 17 10 .630
Lancaster 9 15 .375
York 9 16 .360 7
Southern Maryland 6 19 .240 10
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 17 9 .654
High Point 16 9 .640 ½
Somerset 16 9 .640 ½
New Britain 10 13 .435

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 7, High Point 0

Sugar Land 2, Somerset 0

York 4, Southern Maryland 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Somerset 3, Sugar Land 2, 11 innings

New Britain 6, Lancaster 2

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.