|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Lancaster
|9
|15
|.375
|6½
|York
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Southern Maryland
|6
|19
|.240
|10
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Somerset
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|High Point
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|New Britain
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
___
Long Island 7, High Point 0
Sugar Land 2, Somerset 0
York 4, Southern Maryland 0
Somerset 3, Sugar Land 2, 11 innings
New Britain 6, Lancaster 2
New Britain at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
