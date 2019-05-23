|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|York
|10
|16
|.385
|7
|Lancaster
|9
|16
|.360
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|6
|20
|.231
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Long Island
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Somerset
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|New Britain
|11
|13
|.458
|5
___
New Britain 13, Lancaster 9
York 5, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 5, Long Island 2
Sugar Land 4, Somerset 3
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
