Atlantic League

May 23, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 18 10 .643
York 10 16 .385 7
Lancaster 9 16 .360
Southern Maryland 6 20 .231 11
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 17 9 .654
Long Island 17 10 .630 ½
Somerset 16 10 .615 1
New Britain 11 13 .458 5

___

Thursday’s Games

New Britain 13, Lancaster 9

York 5, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 5, Long Island 2

Sugar Land 4, Somerset 3

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

