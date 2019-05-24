At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 18 10 .643 — York 10 16 .385 7 Lancaster 9 16 .360 7½ Southern Maryland 6 20 .231 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 17 9 .654 — Long Island 17 10 .630 ½ Somerset 16 10 .615 1 New Britain 11 13 .458 5

___

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

