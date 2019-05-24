At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 18 11 .621 — Lancaster 10 16 .385 6½ York 10 17 .370 7 Southern Maryland 6 21 .222 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 18 10 .643 — High Point 17 10 .630 ½ Somerset 17 10 .630 ½ New Britain 12 13 .480 4½

___

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 4, York 3

New Britain 5, High Point 4

Somerset 6, Southern Maryland 4

Advertisement

Long Island 2, Sugar Land 0

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.