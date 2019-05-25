|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Lancaster
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
|York
|10
|17
|.370
|7
|Southern Maryland
|6
|21
|.222
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Somerset
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|High Point
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|New Britain
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
___
Lancaster 4, York 3
New Britain 5, High Point 4
Somerset 6, Southern Maryland 4
Long Island 2, Sugar Land 0
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.