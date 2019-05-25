Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

May 25, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 18 11 .621
Lancaster 10 16 .385
York 10 17 .370 7
Southern Maryland 6 21 .222 11
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 18 10 .643
Somerset 17 10 .630 ½
High Point 17 10 .630 ½
New Britain 12 13 .480

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

