At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 18 11 .621 — Lancaster 10 16 .385 6½ York 10 17 .370 7 Southern Maryland 6 21 .222 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 18 10 .643 — Somerset 17 10 .630 ½ High Point 17 10 .630 ½ New Britain 12 13 .480 4½

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island 8, Sugar Land 4

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

