At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 18 12 .600 — York 11 17 .393 6 Lancaster 10 17 .370 6½ Southern Maryland 6 22 .214 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 19 10 .655 — Somerset 18 10 .643 ½ High Point 17 11 .607 1½ New Britain 13 13 .500 4½

___

Saturday’s Games

York 11, Lancaster 3

New Britain 10, High Point 3

Somerset 9, Southern Maryland 1

Advertisement

Long Island 8, Sugar Land 4

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.