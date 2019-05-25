|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|York
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|Lancaster
|10
|17
|.370
|6½
|Southern Maryland
|6
|22
|.214
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Somerset
|18
|10
|.643
|½
|High Point
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|New Britain
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
___
York 11, Lancaster 3
New Britain 10, High Point 3
Somerset 9, Southern Maryland 1
Long Island 8, Sugar Land 4
Lancaster at York, 1 p.m.
High Point at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.