|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|York
|11
|18
|.379
|7
|Southern Maryland
|6
|22
|.214
|11½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Long Island
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|High Point
|17
|12
|.586
|1½
|New Britain
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
Lancaster 6, York 5, 10 innings
New Britain 9, High Point 8, 10 innings
Sugar Land 9, Long Island 5
Somerset at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
