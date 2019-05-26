At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 19 12 .613 — Lancaster 11 17 .393 6½ York 11 18 .379 7 Southern Maryland 7 22 .241 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 19 11 .633 — Somerset 18 11 .621 ½ High Point 17 12 .586 1½ New Britain 14 13 .519 3½

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 6, York 5, 10 innings

New Britain 9, High Point 8, 10 innings

Sugar Land 9, Long Island 5

Southern Maryland 3, Somerset 2

Monday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

