Atlantic League

May 27, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 19 12 .613
York 11 18 .379 7
Lancaster 11 18 .379 7
Southern Maryland 7 23 .233 11½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 20 11 .645
Somerset 18 11 .621 1
High Point 18 12 .600
New Britain 14 13 .519 4

___

Monday’s Games

High Point 7, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 3, Lancaster 2

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

York at New Britain, 10:35 a.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

